WOW! Manan Joshi aka Anubhav gets a pleasant surprise from this co-star in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

Gungun is on her way to the temple while the rickshaw driver talks to her as he suddenly recognizes her.

Manan Joshi

MUMBAI: StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’.

Also read  Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Amazing! Gungun steps up to the task, reaches the temple

Fans are loving the on and off-screen chemistry between Anubhav aka Manan and Gungun aka Yesha. Likewise, in this picture we see that Manan Joshi has shared a lovely picture, wherein his favourite co-star Yesha Rughani has a sweet message for him which will definitely melt your heart. Take a look at this adorable picture.

Also read Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Spiritual! Gungun gets ready to go to the temple and pray for Anubhav

In the upcoming episode, Gungun is on her way to the temple while the rickshaw driver talks to her as he suddenly recognizes her. Later, as Gungun reaches the temple, she gets shocked seeing it being at the top of the hill. Gungun accepts the task as she wants Anubhav to live. Later, as Gungun steps up to the task, the doctors in the hospital prepare for Anubhav’s operation.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

