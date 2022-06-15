WOW! Manan Joshi aka Anubhav gets a pleasant surprise from this costar in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

MUMBAI: StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’.

Fans are loving the on and offscreen chemistry between Anubhav aka Manan and Gungun aka Yesha. Likewise, in this picture we see Manan Joshi sharing a lovely picture wherein his favourite costar, Yesha Rughani, has a sweet message for him which will definitely melt your heart. Take a look at this adorable picture.

In the upcoming episode, Gungun is on her way to the temple while the rickshaw driver talks to her as he suddenly recognizes her. Later, as Gungun reaches the temple, she gets shocked seeing it being at the top of the hill. Gungun accepts the task as she wants Anubhav to live. Later, as Gungun steps up to the task, the doctors in the hospital prepare for Anuhav’s operation.

