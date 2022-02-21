WOW: Manasvi Vashist gets LAUDED for his NEW LOOK in Imlie as Aditya Kumar Tripathi 2.0!

MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani, the actor who played the role of Aditya earlier, quit Imlie after being a part of it for more than a year.

Manasvi Vashist recently joined Imlie as the lead, Aditya.

The audience is extremely excited about Manasvi Vashist’s entry in the show. His pairing with Sumbul Touqeer aka the actress who essays the role of Imlie. He has always been quite active on social media and with his recent post he has gained audience’s interest.

He captioned the latest pic as, “Shaved off the beard but not his worries. AKT 2.0.”

For the unversed, AKT stands for Aditya Kumar Tripathi.

Take a look:

Several fans appreciated his new look and commented on the post. A user wrote, “ADITYA KUMAR TRIPATHI shehri patrakar se dikha HOT Patrakaar ban gaya.” Another fan wrote, “Loving this look of AKT ...you best suits in it.”

What are your thoughts on his look transformation? Let us know in the comments below!

