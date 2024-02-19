Wow! Manisha Rani reveals how she feels when being compared to Shehnaaz Gill

Manisha Rani is one of the most loved and celebrated personalities of television and now, in an interview, she revealed how she feels when being compared to Shehnaaz Gill.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 04:45
Manisha

MUMBAI: Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

She was one of the most entertaining contestants of the show and her love for Jad was loved by the audience as she comes across as a very pure soul.

She is a very honest contestant and her friendship with Bebika is loved by the fans. She takes care of her very well and guides her in the right direction.

She also flaunted her likeness for Elvish and tried to make him jealous, but she had made things clear that she doesn’t feel for him and that it's all for the game.

She reached the finale of the show and was the second runner - up in it.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Manisha Rani is the confirmed contestant for this season

These days she is making headlines as she is participating in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where she is showcasing her dancing skills and every week she impresses the judges and audiences with her performance.

She had entered the show as a wild card contestant and every week she has been getting good scores and highest votes.

In her recent interview, she revealed what she thinks about being compared to Shehnaaz Gill, and the actress said “Shehnaaz is my favorite and she is very honest and real. The audience loves such people. I like her very much. I didn’t watch the whole of Bigg Boss Season 13, but I realized that she says what she has in her heart, and I'm they same. So if I am compared to her, I feel honored as she is a very good person. She has made a huge name and I feel lucky to be compared to her. If I can achieve something like what she has, I would feel lucky”. 

Well, there is no doubt that Manisha and Shehnaaz today have a huge name and that credit goes to Bigg Boss as their journey began there.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Manisha Rani is the confirmed contestant for this season

Manisha Rani Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Bigg Boss Reality show Colors Salman Khan Endemol TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 04:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande speaks about her insecurities with Mannara Chopra and reveals if Neil – Aishwarya and her could ever be friends
MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande needs no introduction as she is a huge name in the entertainment business.She rose to fame by...
Wow! Mannara Chopra reveals how Priyanka Chopra helped her in her career; read to know more
MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 and this because her game was loved by...
Wow! Manisha Rani reveals how she feels when being compared to Shehnaaz Gill
MUMBAI: Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her...
Somy Ali remembers her first shoot with Sanjay Dutt, calls him her favourite co-star
MUMBAI : Somy Ali was just 16 when she came to Mumbai to pursue her acting dreams. She made her debut in 1993 with “...
Seerat Kapoor talks about playing Mannat in Prateek Sharma’s Rabb Se Hai Dua
MUMBAI : Seerat Kapoor has joined Prateek Sharma’s “Rabb Se Hai Dua” as Mannat for the post-leap sequence. It is taking...
Interesting! Anita Kanwal's Unique Role as Gayatri in 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani'
MUMBAI: Actress Anita Kanwal has captivated audiences with her portrayal of Gayatri Raisinghani in the legal drama '...
Recent Stories
Somy Ali
Somy Ali remembers her first shoot with Sanjay Dutt, calls him her favourite co-star
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ankita
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande speaks about her insecurities with Mannara Chopra and reveals if Neil – Aishwarya and her could ever be friends
Mannara
Wow! Mannara Chopra reveals how Priyanka Chopra helped her in her career; read to know more
Seerat Kapoor
Seerat Kapoor talks about playing Mannat in Prateek Sharma’s Rabb Se Hai Dua
Anita
Interesting! Anita Kanwal's Unique Role as Gayatri in 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani'
Yashwardhan
Exclusive! Actor Yashwardhan Singh Chouhan roped in for Star Plus serial Aankh Micholi
Sushmita
Exclusive! Nima Denzongpa fame actress Sushmita Singh roped in for Star Plus serial Aankh Micholi