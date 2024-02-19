Wow! Manisha Rani reveals how she feels when being compared to Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

She was one of the most entertaining contestants of the show and her love for Jad was loved by the audience as she comes across as a very pure soul.

She is a very honest contestant and her friendship with Bebika is loved by the fans. She takes care of her very well and guides her in the right direction.

She also flaunted her likeness for Elvish and tried to make him jealous, but she had made things clear that she doesn’t feel for him and that it's all for the game.

She reached the finale of the show and was the second runner - up in it.

These days she is making headlines as she is participating in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where she is showcasing her dancing skills and every week she impresses the judges and audiences with her performance.

She had entered the show as a wild card contestant and every week she has been getting good scores and highest votes.

In her recent interview, she revealed what she thinks about being compared to Shehnaaz Gill, and the actress said “Shehnaaz is my favorite and she is very honest and real. The audience loves such people. I like her very much. I didn’t watch the whole of Bigg Boss Season 13, but I realized that she says what she has in her heart, and I'm they same. So if I am compared to her, I feel honored as she is a very good person. She has made a huge name and I feel lucky to be compared to her. If I can achieve something like what she has, I would feel lucky”.

Well, there is no doubt that Manisha and Shehnaaz today have a huge name and that credit goes to Bigg Boss as their journey began there.

