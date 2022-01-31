WOW! Meet: ‘Bahu Bani Babe’ this transformation of Meet Hooda aka Ashi Singh will shock you!

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Meet has become people's favorite show in a short span of time. The show was launched a few months ago and stars Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey in the lead roles, and both have the same name Meet. One is Meet Alhawat and the other is Meet Hooda. Their on-screen chemistry is loved by audiences.

The story is layered with a lot of different kinds of women and Meet's journey to solidify her identity and the relationship between Meet Hooda and Meet Alhawat. One person who doesn't want to see them together is Manushi who does everything in her power to win back Meet Alhawat.

Ashi Singh plays the role of Meet Hooda in the Zee TV series 'Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet' and fans are loving her in this role. Ashi has gotten a lot of fans rooting for her since playing the lead on 'Yeh Unn dino ki Baat Hai'.

Ashi who is seen in the tomboy avatar on the show has taken fans by surprise by posting a reel on the trendy song from 'Pushpa' 'Oo Antava'. The fans of the show are loving the bahu-turned Babe avatar of Ashi. Take a look at the sizzling reel here:

Meanwhile, on the show, Meet Hooda is in the biggest dilemma of her life when she has to choose between her dreams and her marriage and also fulfill the challenge.

