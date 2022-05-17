WOW! Meet choreographer Tushar Kalia's fiance Triveni Barman

After the dreamy engagement of Tushar Kalia with Triveni Barman, fans can't wait to see the duo walking down the aisle.
Tushar-Triveni

MUMBAI: The year 2022 has brought a lot of good news for the fans as many celebs have announced their weddings. 

Ace choreographer Tushar Kalia who can make anyone go crazy with his dance moves has broken several hearts with his recent announcement of getting engaged. 

The choreographer shared some dreamy pictures from his engagement with ladylove Triveni Barman. 

Tushar and Triveni's engagement was no less than a dream. 

The duo was decked up in white attires as they twinned on their special day.

Several pictures and videos from their engagement have surfaced on social media and fans can't get over the couple's fairytale engagement. 

Well, Tushar and Triveni make for a lovely pair but currently, she is grabbing all the attention as fans want to know who she is. 

So, let's get to know more about Triveni. 

Triveni is a professional Indian beauty pageant titleholder, model, social media personality and video creator.

She was the finalist in FBB Colors Femina Miss India 2017. 

The beautiful diva hails from Assam. 

Triveni has been an ambassador for several top brands. 

She is very popular in the modelling world. 

Triveni's Instagram handle is filled with some of the most glamourous pictures which will definitely make you drool over her beauty. 

After the dreamy engagement with Triveni, fans can't wait to see the duo walking down the aisle. 

What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the comments. 

Many congratulations to Tushar and Triveni! 

