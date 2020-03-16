Wow! Meet Golmaal's Lucky on the sets of Anupamaa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

Also read AWESOME! After shooting intense scenes, Alpana Buch takes a break from Anupamaa; HERE'S WHY

In this video, we see that Shekhar Shukla who plays the character of Jignesh aka Mamaji in the show is very irritated while shooting under the scorching sun. He is acting like one of the major comedy characters lucky from the movie Golmaal. Take a look at the video below to see his epic reaction.

Check out the video

Also read Anupamaa: Blessings! Vanraj’s THESE three words, a fresh start to Anuj and Anupamaa’s marital bliss

Meanwhile in the show, And here now when it's time for Anupamaa's farewell from the Shah Family, every family member gives blessings and wishes to the couple including Baa. Interestingly, here a big surprise to Anuj and Anupamaa, Vanraj also wishes them a happy married life. And these only last words of Vanraj finally add charm to the couple's happiness.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.