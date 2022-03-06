Wow! Meet Hooda aka Ashi Singh's transformation will leave you in shock, Deet Inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Zee TV’s Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ka Reet is keeping viewers hooked with its twists and turns. The show is produced by Shashi Sumeet starring, Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey in the lead roles. Ashi plays a tomboyish girl from Haryana named Meet Hooda, while Shagun is seen as Meet Ahlawat.

Also read Meet Badlegi Duniya ki Reet: Interesting! Meet Ahlawat to distract Meet so as to keep her from meeting the prospective groom

In this picture we see that Meet Hooda aka Ashi Singh has taken a new avatar to do a sting operation in the upcoming track. Meanwhile, Shagun aka Meet Ahlawat has a special message for her. Take a look at the picture.

Check out the picture.

Also read Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Sad! Meet Hooda comes to convince a beaten up Meet Ahlawat, The latter doesn’t listen

Meanwhile in the show, Meet Ahlawat gets beaten up in the ring. He gets beaten up so bad that he falls on the floor. Just then Meet Hooda comes to convince him to leave but Meet Ahlawat doesn’t listen. Meet Hooda asks him what he is punishing himself for but she doesn’t get any answer. Meet Ahlawat in pain shuts his eyes while Meet Hooda worries about him.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.