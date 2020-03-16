Wow! Meet Imlie aka Sumbul Toqueer Khan’s best buddy

The crowd adores the actors who play the main characters Aryan and Imlie, respectively, Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Toqueer Khan.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 17:34
MUMBAI :Ever since Imlie made its television debut, it has performed well on the TRP charts. The chemistry between Aryan and Imlie has charmed the public. There is a lot of curiosity about Cheeni and Aryan's connection.

Also read- Audience Verdict! Fans feel that Fahmaan Khan’s exit from the show will bring a downfall in Imlie

The cast is a happy bunch that tries to enjoy themselves in between takes.

They continue to post pictures of their delight while knowing how much we all admire them.

Sumbul , who is quite active on social media, often keeps sharing pictures and videos for her fans.

She recently posted an Instagram story and revealed her best buddy.

Check out the picture below:

This picture has Victor Gwinner’s story and he has called Sumbul his best buddy. She also reposted the story and she seems to blown away with his comment.

Meanwhile, on the show, Anu has visited the same location where Imlie has taken the bomb, Malini discovers. Imlie then overhears Malini discussing the bomb with Anu, prompting her to begin seeking for it.

Also read- Dhamaka! Fans annoyed with the makers of Imlie show, demand ‘Imlie Reboot With Sumaan’, see tweets

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for the latest news and gossip.

StarPlus Imlie Fahmaan Khan Sumbul Toqueer Khan Aryan Cheeni Malini TellyChakkar
Latest Video