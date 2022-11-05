Wow! Meet Karan Kundrra’s beautiful family

MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business.

He has been part of many successful television series and also been part of some Bollywood movies.

A few months back Karan was a part of Bigg Boss 15 and his game was loved by the audience and he emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

He had grabbed the headlines for his love story with Tejasswi which began in the house and till today they are called one of the most adorable couples on television.

Karan was recently seen as a Jailor in Lock Upp Season 1 and currently, he is seen as the host of Dance Deewane Juniors.

Karan is quite active on social media and he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

In Bigg Boss if one remembers Karan always said that he is very close to his family and there was a time when he was far away from his parents for the longest time and couldn’t give them much time because of work and now he tries his best to give them maximum time.

We have also seen how Karan is very close to his sister and they share a very close bond with each other and we did see that during his stay in the Bigg Boss house how his sister was protective about him and took stand for him.

Here we bring you the family members of Karan Kundrra to whom he is extremely close with.

Karan Kundra was born to a well known business family of India. He is the son of Sp Kundra, who is a well known businessman in India and his mom Suneeta is a house wife who took good care of her four children.

Karan is the younger brother of three sisters. One of his elder sister Poonam Malhotra is a doctor in USA while other sister Meenu lives in Toronto. He loves his family because they are a great motivation for him.

Well, there is no doubt that Karan is extremely close to his family and he is the perfect definition of being “Fmaily boy”

