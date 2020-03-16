Wow! Meet Munna and Circuit on the sets of Anupamaa

Anupamaa will break the stereotypes by saying to Anuj that since their journey is together so they should enter the house together.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds. 

Anupama: Lovely! Anupama and Anuj to shift to a new home; something major to take place in their married life

Paras, aka Samar has caught Arvind Vaidya as Hasmukh Shah aka Bapuji and Deepak Gheewala aka GK, having an intense discussion about something. Take a look at the video to see what exciting things are happening at the end of the video. 


Anupamaa: Lovely! Anupamaa gets a grand welcome at the Kapadia house with Anuj

 In the upcoming episode, Anupamaa will break the stereotypes by saying to Anuj that since their journey is together, they should enter the house together too!
Pushing the rice-filled Kalash with her legs along with Anuj, she hopes for the house to be filled with all the happiness and necessities lifelong.

