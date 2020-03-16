Wow! Meet Munna and Circuit on the sets of Anupamaa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

Paras, aka Samar has caught Arvind Vaidya as Hasmukh Shah aka Bapuji and Deepak Gheewala aka GK, having an intense discussion about something. Take a look at the video to see what exciting things are happening at the end of the video.



Check out the video

In the upcoming episode, Anupamaa will break the stereotypes by saying to Anuj that since their journey is together, they should enter the house together too!

Pushing the rice-filled Kalash with her legs along with Anuj, she hopes for the house to be filled with all the happiness and necessities lifelong.

Are you excited about the upcoming track?

It will be highly interesting to see what next happens in the show.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates.

