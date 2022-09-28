WOW! Meet Rupali Ganguly's three HANDSOME HUNKS on the sets of Star Plus' Anupamaa

The actress shared a picture on her social media but this is a very special one as she is posing with three handsome hunks of the show. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 09/28/2022 - 14:09
WOW! Meet Rupali Ganguly's three HANDSOME HUNKS on the sets of Star Plus' Anupamaa

MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Anupamaa is constantly topping the TRP charts with its amazing storyline. 

We all know that the current track is quite intense as Kinjal and Toshu's marriage is falling apart and Anupamaa is once again blamed for all this. 

Leela is leaving no chance to taunt Anupamaa for brainwashing Kinjal to get separated from Toshu. 

Furthermore, Toshu created a ruckus in the Kapadia house as he wanted Kinjal and his daughter Pari to come along with him. 

The show is going through a very serious track. 

ALSO READ:  Aww! This is WHY Shweta Tiwari wants to head home asap... READ

However, with Navratri being celebrated, the viewers will once again see grand celebrations of this auspicious festival and also more dhamaka in the show. 

The star cast never fails to have fun on the set during the shooting. 

And now, Rupali Ganguly is all decked up for Navratri celebrations in the show.

The actress shared a picture on her social media but this is a very special one as she is posing with three handsome hunks of the show. 

Rupali posed with Deepak Gheewala, Arvind Vaidya and Shekhar Shukla and referred to them as the handsome hunks of the set. 

Take a look:

Interestingly, Rupali shares a very good bond with all three of them both on and off-screen. 

Well, this definitely proves that the star cast has a gala time on the set while shooting. 

How excited are you for the upcoming episode of Anupamaa? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Aww! This is WHY Shweta Tiwari wants to head home asap... READ

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Paras Kalnawat Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Shekhar Shukla Nidhi Shah Tassnim Sheikh Sagar Parekh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 09/28/2022 - 14:09

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Much-in-Love! Check out Alia Bhatt’s special plans for hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s first birthday post marriage
MUMBAI : Bollywood's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 40th birthday today and here's how his wifey and...
Exclusive! "The high points of the movie is the comedy delevered by some great actors" Chandan Roy Sanyal on his upcoming movie
MUMBAI: Chandan Roy Sanyal has been winning the heart of the fans over the time with his amazing acting, we have seen...
Exclusive! "The scams are very much relatable and everyone can relate to the incidents which are shown in the web series" Sparsh Shrivastav On Jamtara season 2
MUMBAI : Actor Sparsh Shrivastav is getting some amazing response from the fans for his recently released Netflix web...
BIG Update! Indian sprinter Dutee Chand quits dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Scroll down to know the reason
MUMBAI : Colors' Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa is one of the popular dance reality shows in India. Recently we saw the entry of...
WOW! Simba Nagpal and Amandeep sidhu shake a leg on the sets of Naagin 6; Pratik Sehajpal captures the moment
MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Pushpa gets an offer from Nanavati, Pushpa dejected
MUMBAI :Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
RECENT STORIES
Much-in-Love! Check out Alia Bhatt’s special plans for hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s first birthday post marriage
Much-in-Love! Check out Alia Bhatt’s special plans for hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s first birthday post marriage