WOW! Meet Rupali Ganguly's three HANDSOME HUNKS on the sets of Star Plus' Anupamaa

MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Anupamaa is constantly topping the TRP charts with its amazing storyline.

We all know that the current track is quite intense as Kinjal and Toshu's marriage is falling apart and Anupamaa is once again blamed for all this.

Leela is leaving no chance to taunt Anupamaa for brainwashing Kinjal to get separated from Toshu.

Furthermore, Toshu created a ruckus in the Kapadia house as he wanted Kinjal and his daughter Pari to come along with him.

The show is going through a very serious track.

ALSO READ: Aww! This is WHY Shweta Tiwari wants to head home asap... READ

However, with Navratri being celebrated, the viewers will once again see grand celebrations of this auspicious festival and also more dhamaka in the show.

The star cast never fails to have fun on the set during the shooting.

And now, Rupali Ganguly is all decked up for Navratri celebrations in the show.

The actress shared a picture on her social media but this is a very special one as she is posing with three handsome hunks of the show.

Rupali posed with Deepak Gheewala, Arvind Vaidya and Shekhar Shukla and referred to them as the handsome hunks of the set.

Take a look:

Interestingly, Rupali shares a very good bond with all three of them both on and off-screen.

Well, this definitely proves that the star cast has a gala time on the set while shooting.

How excited are you for the upcoming episode of Anupamaa? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Aww! This is WHY Shweta Tiwari wants to head home asap... READ