WOW: Meet the BIGGEST CELEBRITY FANS of Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is a one of a kind show and it has attracted a lot of fan following from the audience and celebrities alike.

There are contestants who have been a part of the show for a brief period and some have even gone on to win the controversial reality show. These major fanatics make sure to stay hooked to each and every season of Bigg Boss and are also following the 15th season passing on their take on every episode on social media.

Today, let us take a look at the biggest celebrity fans of Bigg Boss across the seasons.

Gauahar Khan:

While she has an incredible fan following and the audience cannot have enough of her good looks and beauty, Gauahar, who was a participant of the 7th season follows each and every season of the show and passes her thoughts on social media. Infact, recently she gave a befitting reply to a fan of contestant Umar Riaz, who tried to troll her.

Kamya Punjabi:

Kamya has quite a fan following and she religiously follows the reality show.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee:

She was in the Bigg Boss house and was evicted due to health reasons however, she keeps giving opinions on the show and is currently too in the Bigg Boss house.

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt:

Be it supporting their favourites to giving opinions on the on-goings of their seasons, Suyyash and Kishwer keep sharing all what they feel about the show.

Karan Patel:

Karan will never be forgotten as Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein but he is also quite a fan of the show. He was also on the programme to show his support to his favourite contestants this season.

Keep reading this space for more information.