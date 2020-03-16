WOW! Meet the most PROFESSIONAL actors on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

One of the actors from the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 reveals which actors are thorough professionals when it comes to working and we aren't surprised.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 15:32
WOW! Meet the most PROFESSIONAL actors on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is constantly entertaining the viewers from the beginning. 

The show has a stellar star cast that is keeping the viewers hooked on the screen with their mind-blowing acting skills. 

We have seen how each and every character has managed to impress the viewers with their performance. 

The character graph of every actor has seen a lot of progress. 

The show has one of the most happening star cast. 

Every actor is very active on social media and keeps the viewers delighted with all the latest happenings on the sets. 

From sharing fun selfies to Instagram reels and BTS, the actors always have something interesting to offer to the fans. 

ALSO READ: OMG! Check out what is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 cast up to these days!

Well, we all know that there are many new faces and several well-known actors who are a part of the show. 

Many actors are known for their professional approach to their workplace. 

We have an interesting piece of news to share with the ardent fans of the show. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with one of the actors from the sets of the show and asked to reveal who is the most professional actor or actress amongst the star cast on the sets of the show. 

The actor quoted, "I think all actors on set are extremely professional. Everyone knows their work well and behaves very professional. But by far, the actors whom I feel are thorough professionals are Ajay Nagrath and Nakuul Mehta. I have observed that they are always on time on the sets and never late. They take their work very seriously. Both of them come well-prepared on the set and are always well-rehearsed. This shows that they take their work very seriously."

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Wow! Look who's back on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Alefia Kapadia Abhinav Kapoor Utkarsh Gupta Shubhaavi Choksey Reena Aggarwal Vineet Kumar Chaudhary Ajay Nagrath Kanupriya Pandit Anjum Fakih Pranav Misshra Aman Maheshwari Aanchal Khurana Sony TV Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Manraj Singh Sarma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 15:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shubh Laabh- Aapkey Ghar Mein: Shocking! Savita informs Rohit that Maya is holding Shreya’s daughter
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
EXCLUSIVE! Shaan opens up on his excitement for his best friend Mika Singh's Swayamvar, shares how his friendship with the Mauja Hi Mauja singer bloomed and much more
MUMBAI: Shaan is one such singer in our Indian music industry who doesn't need any introduction. The singer-actor has...
Anupamaa: Kudos! Mamaji goes against Leela, supports Anupamaa to marry Anuj
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
OMG! Everyone claps for Anupamaa and Anuj, and Baa and Vanraj are green with envy in Star Plus’ Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Anupamaa never fails to entertain the viewers with its episodes.  Its gripping storyline and contemporary...
YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam pumped to be making streaming debut
MUMBAI: Comedian, writer, songwriter and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam is all set for his new project which is going...
Kaamna: Exciting! Yatho feels happy as Sakshi returns back to Manav
MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular show Kaamna is all set for high voltage drama with Sakshi leaving Manav's house. The show is...
Recent Stories
Keerthy
Keerthy Suresh kickstarts promotions for 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'
Latest Video