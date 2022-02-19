News

Wow! Meet the new avatar of Hasmukh Shah in Anupamaa

This is super hilarious and fans cant agree more with Gaurav. Fans highly appreciate their acting skills in the show.

Shraddha Mestry's picture
By Shraddha Mestry
19 Feb 2022 01:47 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences with different issues overall. 

Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia compares Arvind Vaidya who plays the character of Hasmukh Shah aka Bapuji in the show to this popular cartoon character named Fred Flintstone in the Flinstone. Don't Believe take a look at the pictures. 

Check out the picture:  

This is super hilarious and fans cant agree more with Gaurav. Fans highly appreciate their acting skills in the show. Let's look at the background of the cartoon The Flintstones is an American animated sitcom that follows the activities from Stone Age setting aired on Cartoon Network.

