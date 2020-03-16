Wow! Meet the new trio on the sets of Anupamaa

Anupama will feel very proud of her son that he has been commanding his life and helping his family in times of need.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 14:40
Wow! Meet the new trio on the sets of Anupamaa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds. 

Also read Anupamaa: Suspicious! Baa turns SPY for Pakhi, confronts her about Adhik

In this video we see that, Alma Hussein aka Sara Kapadia , Alpana Buch aka Leela Shah, Ashlesha Sawant aka Barkha Kapadia are having some mischief on the sets of Anupamaa. Take a look at their fun banter in this video

Also read Anupamaa: Suspicious! Baa turns SPY for Pakhi, confronts her about Adhik

Meanwhile in the show, Anupama and the rest of the family will get very emotional to see their young son becoming the ‘Man’ of the house.

Anupama will feel very proud of her son that he has been commanding his life and helping his family in times of need.

What more problems will arise in the ceremony?

Will Anupama be able to handle it all? 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Anupamaa Vanraj Anuj Baa Bapuji Kavya Paritosh Pakhi Samar Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Paras Kalnawat Madalsa Sharma Ashish Mehrotra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 14:40

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Meet the new trio on the sets of Anupamaa
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Exclusive! Sony TV’s Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi gears up to take a leap!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Sony TV's long-running...
Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein: Superb! Vaibhav declares his alliance with Isha, Shree manipulates Panditji against Menaka
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
EXCLUSIVE! Tanvi Malhara on working with Kunal Jaisingh in Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: I was extremely happy and so was my sister when she came to know that I'm paired opposite Kunal
MUMBAI: Tanvi Malhara has made her small screen debut with Colors' recently released show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho. ...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Upcoming Drama! Members of Sai Darshan society dig out the mystery behind stolen phone
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Maddam Sir: Angry! SHO Haseena Malik declares Amar Vidrohi unfit for a case leaving him annoyed
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! BubblePur and Crime Patrol actress Bhavna Kiran Rokade roped in for Netflix show CA Topper Tribhuvan Mishra
Exclusive! BubblePur and Crime Patrol actress Bhavna Kiran Rokade roped in for Netflix show CA Topper Tribhuvan Mishra
Latest Video