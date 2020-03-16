Wow! Meet the new trio on the sets of Anupamaa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

Also read Anupamaa: Suspicious! Baa turns SPY for Pakhi, confronts her about Adhik

In this video we see that, Alma Hussein aka Sara Kapadia , Alpana Buch aka Leela Shah, Ashlesha Sawant aka Barkha Kapadia are having some mischief on the sets of Anupamaa. Take a look at their fun banter in this video

Meanwhile in the show, Anupama and the rest of the family will get very emotional to see their young son becoming the ‘Man’ of the house.

Anupama will feel very proud of her son that he has been commanding his life and helping his family in times of need.

What more problems will arise in the ceremony?

Will Anupama be able to handle it all?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.