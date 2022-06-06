Wow! Meet the pillars of strength in Anupamaa's life

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

As we have seen Anupamaa is married and has left the Shah house. However, her bond with her children has got stronger than before. No doubt they have become pillars of strength in Anupamma life. Take a look at this video.

Fans are loving the way Anupamaa is handling the Kapadia family and are excited to see what new challenges she has to face in the future.

Meanwhile in the show, Barkha will tell Anuj and Anupama that he will do the interiors of the house and that’s when Anuj tells her that she needs to take permission from Anupama.

Barkha doesn’t like it but then Anupama takes over and tells her that the house is hers only and she can do whatever she wants.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

