Wow! Meet the pillars of strength in Anupamaa's life

Barkha doesn’t like it but then Anupama takes over and tells her that the house is hers only and she can do whatever she wants.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 12:30
anupama

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

Also read  Anupama :Wow! Barkha and Ankush move in with Anuj and Anupama in their new house

As we have seen Anupamaa is married and has left the Shah house. However, her bond with her children has got stronger than before. No doubt they have become pillars of strength in Anupamma life. Take a look at this video. 

Check out the video   

Fans are loving the way Anupamaa is handling the  Kapadia family and are excited to see what new challenges she has to face in the future. 

Also read  Anupama: Must Watch! Anupama shuts Rakhi’s mouth, reminds her of her responsibility of being a Nani

Meanwhile in the show, Barkha will tell Anuj and Anupama that he will do the interiors of the house and that’s when Anuj tells her that she needs to take permission from Anupama.  

Barkha doesn’t like it but then Anupama takes over and tells her that the house is hers only and she can do whatever she wants. 

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Anupamaa Vanraj Anuj Baa Bapuji Kavya Paritosh Pakhi Samar Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Paras Kalnawat Madalsa Sharma Ashish Mehrotra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 12:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Nazar's Priyamvada Singh JOINS the cast of Sandiip Sikcand's Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai on Star Bharat
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.Also read: ...
Exclusive! “Content creation will always be my first love, acting is my New Found Love” Vishnu Kaushal
MUMBAI: Vishnu Kaushal, the social media creator has been winning the hearts of the fans with his creativity over the...
GLAM QUEEN! Hina Khan oozing sheer elegance donning chiffon saree, Check out her latest photoshoot
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Amazing! Devoleena Bhattacharjee to return to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2; DEETS INSIDE
MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the most popular actresses in telly town. With her hard work, she has carved...
EXCLUSIVE! I would really love to play realistic and natural roles: Seerat Kapoor on the types of characters she looks forward to
MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Jersey, which has Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the leading roles, has been the talk of...
Anupamaa: Secrets! Barkha and Ankush misunderstand Anupama, come back with a mean goal
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Seerat Kapoor
EXCLUSIVE! I would really love to play realistic and natural roles: Seerat Kapoor on the types of characters she looks forward to
Latest Video