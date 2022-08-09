Wow! Meet the real family of Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet's Ashi Singh aka Meet Hooda

MUMBAI: These days actress Ashi Singh is catering a lot of audience attention with her stint in Zee Tv's Meet Badlegi Ki Reet's as Meet Hooda.

The audience of the show loves her sizzling chemistry with Shagun Pandey aka Meet Ahlawat. People on social media tag them as #MeetAurMeet.

The actress has been a part of the industry for a long time. She has been part of the shows such as Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hain, Aladdin: Naam Toh Sunna Hoga as she replaced Avneet Kaur in the show, Crime Patrol, Savdhaan India, a film like Qaidi Band and a few music videos.

The actress celebrates her birthday on the 12th of August.

Ashi was born and brought up in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, but then later her family moved to Mumbai.

It is because of her acting skills that she gained immense popularity through all her roles viz... Naina, Yasmine, and Meet Hooda.

Everyone is aware about Ashi's reel life family on Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet but here are the details about her real life family.

Her mother's name is Nandini Singh and she is a homemaker.

Her father’s name is Jayant Singh who is working at a private company.







She has a sibling - Kashish Singh who is younger to her. She is a social media star and a big sensation.







As per reports, she is not dating anyone but her friend list includes Shagun Pandey, Randeep Rai, Siddharth Nigam, Ayesha Kaduskar and more.

Have a look at her family time glimpses!

Well don't these glimpses feeling that she is completely a family girl as she is in the show?

