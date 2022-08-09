Wow! Meet the real family of Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet's Ashi Singh aka Meet Hooda

Everyone is aware about Ashi's reel family on Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, but here are the details about her real family.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 04:30
meet

MUMBAI: These days actress Ashi Singh is catering a lot of audience attention with her stint in Zee Tv's Meet Badlegi Ki Reet's as Meet Hooda.

The audience of the show loves her sizzling chemistry with Shagun Pandey aka Meet Ahlawat. People on social media tag them as #MeetAurMeet.

The actress has been a part of the industry for a long time. She has been part of the shows such as Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hain, Aladdin: Naam Toh Sunna Hoga as she replaced Avneet Kaur in the show, Crime Patrol, Savdhaan India, a film like Qaidi Band and a few music videos.

Also read: WOW! Meet Anupmaa fame Alpana Buch aka Leela’s real life family

The actress celebrates her birthday on the 12th of August.

Ashi was born and brought up in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, but then later her family moved to Mumbai.

It is because of her acting skills that she gained immense popularity through all her roles viz... Naina, Yasmine, and Meet Hooda.

Everyone is aware about Ashi's reel life family on Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet but here are the details about her real life family.

Her mother's name is Nandini Singh and she is a homemaker.

Her father’s name is Jayant Singh who is working at a private company.



She has a sibling - Kashish Singh who is younger to her. She is a social media star and a big sensation.



Also read: KYA BAAT HAIN! Netizens go gaga over the iconic jodi of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Randeep Rai-Ashi Singh; here's why

As per reports, she is not dating anyone but her friend list includes Shagun Pandey, Randeep Rai, Siddharth Nigam, Ayesha Kaduskar and more.

Have a look at her family time glimpses!

Well don't these glimpses feeling that she is completely a family girl as she is in the show?

Do let us know your views.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

meet badlegi duniya ki reet Meet Ahlawat Ashi Singh Meet Hooda Zee TV Zee 5 Badho Bahu Splitsvilla Shubhaarambh Mahima Makwana TellyChakkar exclusive interview
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 04:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Meet the real family of Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet's Ashi Singh aka Meet Hooda
MUMBAI: These days actress Ashi Singh is catering a lot of audience attention with her stint in Zee Tv's Meet Badlegi...
EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma on how his life changed post Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The show has added a lot of credibility to my career
MUMBAI : Actor Vihan Verma is currently seen in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.  He is seen portraying the...
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs: Must Read! Anu Malik talks about his experience judging the show for the first time, his bond with the judges on the show and more
MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most oldest and popular singing reality shows on the small screen.The talent on...
Exclusive! “I love Pav Bhaji as that’s the yummiest dish my mom’s cooks" - Aakriti Agrawal opens up on her food preferences
MUMBAI: Aakriti Agrawal appeared as a lead actress in several Hindi films, TV serials, and Punjabi music videos, and...
AWW! HERE’S why Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are the best couple
MUMBAI: The beautiful couple of Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey have always been people's favourite. The couple have set...
Kya Baat Hai! Ranbir Kapoor breaks his silence on the #BoyCott culture: says, “It’s simple, if a movie doesn’t work, it’s because of the content and no other reason and my movie Shamshera is an example of it”
MUMBAI: Brahmāstra is one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2022. The movie was conceptualized 10 years back,...
Recent Stories
RANBIR
Kya Baat Hai! Ranbir Kapoor breaks his silence on the #BoyCott culture: says, “It’s simple, if a movie doesn’t work, it’s because of the content and no other reason and my movie Shamshera is an example of it”
Latest Video