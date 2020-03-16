WOW! Meet the real-life kiddos of Anupamaa

Leela will get angry with Mamaji for going against her and supporting Anupamaa.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to family equations.     

In this video, we see Jasveer Kaur as Devika Mehta and Ekta Saraiya as Dolly Shah simply acting like kids on the sets of Anupamaa. Paras aka Samar has captured this epic moment but his caption is left netizens taking a laughter ride. Take a look at their hilarious banter. 

Check out the video   

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Leela will get angry with Mamaji for going against her and supporting Anupamaa. Apparently, Mamaji will remind Leela that she is wrong as she is using an old mother to create havoc in Anupamaa’s life.

Later Mamaji will warn Leela that if she continues to behave like this then no one will respect her and give the place of a mother in their life.

