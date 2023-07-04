Wow! Meet the real love of Abhinav from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. Now, we are here with another update from one of the cast of the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. Now, we are here with another update from one of the cast of the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

With the track heading to a new twist, the makers have got actor Jay Soni on-board as Abhinav.

Jay Soni is an actor and host. He is known for his roles in television shows like Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Sasural Genda Phool and Sanskaar - Dharohar Apno Ki. He was also a contestant on reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and Nach Baliye 7. He made his digital debut with Vikram Bhatt's web series Twisted 3.

Recently, the actor put a post on his Instagram handle, dedicating it to the women in his life, expressing how grateful he is to have them by his side. He celebrates them, and tag them as Superwomen. Check out the post below -

Currently, the track of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai focuses on how Akshara and Abhinav give it all to save their son Abhir from a fatal disease.

Do you like Jay Soni as Abhinav in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Let us know in the comments below!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

