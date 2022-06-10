WOW! Meet Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai famed Pranali Rathod's REAL-LIFE family and friends

MUMBAI: Pranali Rathod is currently ruling several hearts with her amazing performance in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actress along with Harshad Chopda and Karishma Sawant made an entry in the show last year after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnessed a leap.

Fans are in love with Harshad and Pranali's on-screen jodi.

They fondly refer to them as AbhiRa.

Harshad plays the role of Abhimanyu while Pranali is seen as Akshara.

While we have seen that Pranali is a complete family person in the show, no one is really aware of her real-life family.

The actress has posted very few pictures of her friends and family on social media.

So, let's have a look:

Pranali has definitely come a long way in her career and she is a star in making.

Pranali has also starred in shows like Pyaar Pehli Baar on Zing, and Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki on Zee TV where she romanced Kinshuk Vaidya.

She has starred in the web show Chutzpah in the year 2021.

