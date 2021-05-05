WOW! Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali trends on Twitter; actor Sai Ketan Rao thanks his fans and promises a major upcoming twist  

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is currently ruling several hearts. The show had already created a lot of buzz when it was announced. The makers decided to rope in two of the famous South industry stars and they proved to be the right choice.

South actors Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are playing the lead roles of Raghav and Pallavi on the show.

Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali's storyline has been the major reason behind the show hitting the right chords with the viewers.

Sai and Shivangi are fabulous in their characters hence the duo became quite popular among the fans in no time.

While fans adore Shivangi for her cute looks and million-dollar smile, Sai is being loved for his handsome looks.

And now the show has achieved yet another feat!

Apparently, Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali has trended in the Top 10 on Twitter and that has led many fans overjoyed with happiness.

The lead actor Sai Ketan Rao in no time conveyed his gratitude about the same through a video on Instagram; check out!

The actor thanked his fans for making the show trend on Twitter and also surprised everyone by promising a major upcoming twist on the show.

Well, isn't that a double dhamaka for Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali fans?

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips from the show.