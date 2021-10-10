WOW! Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali fame Shivangi Khedkar's THROWBACK AUDITION will leave you mesmerised

MUMBAI: Shivangi Khedkar is currently seen in Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali.

The actress is portraying the role of Pallavi Deshmukh on the show.

We have seen how Shivangi's character has changed from the beginning till now.

The pretty diva is extremely talented and has starred in several south projects in her long career span.

We came across a video of Shivangi that is surfacing on social media. It is about her audition.

The video seems a little old from Shivangi's early acting days.

The stunning actress looks extremely refreshing even in her no-makeup look.

Shivangi is looking extremely confident as she recites her dialogues.

Take a look: