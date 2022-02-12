News

Wow! Mohsin Khan recreates Hum Aapke Hain Koun scene in his unique style

Fans are demanding Shivangi and Mohsin's comeback. Finally, the duo is fulfilling their wish by coming together for a song titled ‘Teri Ada’.

Shraddha Mestry's picture
By Shraddha Mestry
12 Feb 2022 11:40 AM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan essayed the lead roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was paried opposite shivangi joshi and they both were a hit jodi amongst fans. The actors were a part of the show until it took a giant leap a few months back. The current track of the show revolves around their children  lives.
Fans are demanding their comeback. And here it is the duo is fulling the fans wish by coming together for a song titled ‘Teri Ada’. Mohsin Khan has shared a behind the scene while shooting wherein he recreated the iconic scence of Hum Aapke Hain Koun with this person. Take a look at this amazing video. 
Check out the video:

11

Fans are very much elated to see their favourites on-screen couple once again sharing the screen space. 

