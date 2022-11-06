WOW! Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Armaan's suggestion to Soumya has left her speechless, Here's why

This stunt leaves Armaan baffled and he is left with the media questioning him in his silence in spite of the fact that his wife took such a huge step.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 21:52
MUMBAI:  Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns. The show has been entertaining the audience for a while now.
 
In this video we see that Armaan aka Vijayendra Kumeria has a great suggestion to his co-star which leaves  Soumya aka Vidhi Pandya speechless. Take a look at their funny banter in this video. 

 Check out the video 
 


 

 

Meanwhile in the show, Soumya takes a big task to herself that is a risk to her life. Soumya agrees to perform a stunt for a shoot wherein she’ll have to walk through fire and she will be paid a hefty amount for the same and she also gains a lot of appreciation for it as well.

This stunt leaves Armaan baffled and he is left with the media questioning him in his silence in spite of the fact that his wife took such a huge step.

What will Armaan do now?

Latest Video