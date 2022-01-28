WOW! Mouni Roy Wedding: From Suraj and Mouni's 'Rowdy Baby' to Arjun Bijlani's 'Mahi Ve'! All the highlights from Mouni's Sangeet Night!

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy tied the knot with With Businessman Suraj Nambiar in Goa in two traditional ceremonies, One Malyali Wedding ceremony in the morning where she was dressed in traditional south Indian bride attired in a red and white saree and then in a Bengali traditional wedding in the evening in a red Sabyasachi lehenga.

Mouni and Suraj were the most fun bride-groom, dancing and cheering and posing for photos, just having the time of their life.

And as TellyChakkar Exclusively told you Mouni and Suraj also hosted a pool party for all the dear family and friends.

Mouni and Suraj were surrounded by friends from the industry as well like Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros, choreographers Rahul and Pratik, and designer Anu Khurana are among the celebrities who were present at their wedding.

The latest Updates from the wedding include an absolute firecracker of a Sangeet! Mouni stunned in a gold lehenga, the sangeet was filled with great performances by Arjun Bijlani, Pratik Utekar, Rahul Shetty, Aashika Goradia, and the bride and groom themselves. Take a look at mesmerizing performances here:

Mouni Roy and their husband Suraj Nambiar celebrated their pre-wedding festivities the day before yesterday. In the Haldi and Mehendi photographs, Mouni looked amazing in yellow and white, with beautiful wedding decor and setup. The wedding has brought together friends and relatives in Goa

