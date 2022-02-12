WOW! Naagin 6: Simba Nagpal looks Dashing as an Army officer in His first look from Naagin 6 ! PICTURES INSIDE!

MUMBAI: Naagin has risen in popularity, and fans are looking forward to the new season's release on February 12th.

TellyChakkar exclusively reported that Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal will play the lead characters in the show.

Manit Joura plays a vital part of a scientist on the show, and Mahek Chahal plays Shesh Naagin, as we exclusively reported.

The anticipation for the show's premiere is intense, and fans can't wait to see what this season has in store for them, especially since Naagin is fighting the Pandemic this time.

TellyChakkar had previously revealed the first looks of Tejasswi, Mahek, and Manit Joura’s from the upcoming season of Naagin.

Now we also present to you Simba Nagpal’s first look as an Army officer from Naagin 6.

Simba looks dashing in an Army officer's get up and it has sent fans into a frenzy.

However, with the trailer inside the laboratory and the cast announcement, Naagin 6 made a very buzzworthy first impression. The much-anticipated series, which will premiere on Colors on February 12th and is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the aegis of Balaji Telefilms, is expected to have cameo appearances from Mouni Roy and Shaheer Sheikh.

The Basant Panchami Special that aired last week, was jam-packed with action, drama, and dance, and it served as the perfect prelude to Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal, and Manit Joura's new season that starts airing from 12 to Feb.

