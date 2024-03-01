Wow! Naagin’s Surbhi Jyoti gives a glimpse of her amazing US vacay, check it out

Surbhi is currently enjoying a relaxing and adventurous vacation in the US. She has shared many amazing pictures and videos of the same on her Instagram account.
Surbhi

MUMBAI : Surbhi Jyoti has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. She is a popular actress and is known for her acting chops, good looks, and stylish avatars. The actress is most prominently known for her roles in TV serials like Qubool Hai and Naagin 3. Surbhi began her acting career with her performances in regional theatre and films in 2010. 

Surbhi rose to fame with her character of Zoya in Qubool Hai, which was her debut serial, and she is still known by her character name Zoya and then she was part of shows like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Tanhaiyan, Ishqbaaaz ec. Her stint in Naagin 3 was loved by the audience and she became a household name and gained a massive fan following.

Surbhi is currently enjoying a relaxing and adventurous vacation in the US. She has shared many amazing pictures and videos of the same on her Instagram account. Take a look at them here;

There have been rumours doing the rounds that Surbhi might be dating Sumit Suri though there isn’t any confirmation on this. An entertainment portal had reported that the two were dating for almost four–five years and they have kept their relationship discreet though close friends do know about it.

What are your thoughts on Surbhi’s holiday pictures? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

