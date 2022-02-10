WOW! Nakul Mehta aka Ram Kapoor has a connection with This ‘Meet’ actor! Find out who!

MUMBAI: Nakul Mehta is one of the most known faces of the TV entertainment world, Currently seen as Ram Kapoor on the Ekta Kapoor show, 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai'.

Mehta had his breakthrough with the role of Shivaay Singh Oberoi.Ishqbaaaz. Mehta also appeared in the show's spin-off, Dil Boley Oberoi. Just like his previous show, it also gained high TRPs and established him as a leading actor in Indian Television Industry.

Nakul has been winning hearts since his debut in 'Pyaar ka Dard' and really become a sensation with his portrayal of Shivaay Singh Oberoi opposite Surbhi Chandna, Nakul was still on the show after the renewal of the second season, and little did you that Sharain Khanduja who plays the role of Manushi Hooda in Meet- Badelgi Duniya Ki Reet was also a part of Ishqbaaz.

Sharain recently took to Instagram to share a picture with the cast of Ishqbaaz from a scene. She can be seen hugging Nakul in that scene and the picture was captioned 'who else is missing them?' Take a look:

Fans are loving this throwback memory from Ishqbaaz and really want to see a reunion.

While Sharain plays the role of the negative lead Manushi on Zee TV, Nakul has taken over the iconic role of Ram Kapoor in Bade Acche Lagte Hai's Season 2 with Disha Parmar.

In Bade Achhe, Lagte Hai Ram has confessed his feelings to an injured Priya who doesn't remember anything but Ram has realized that he loves Priya after she saved him from that Accident.

