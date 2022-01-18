WOW! Nakuul Mehta aka Ram has the most beautiful NICKNAME for his Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 co-star Disha Parmar and we are all hearts for it

MUMBAI: Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta are currently seen in Sony TV's popular running drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The show has been working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 marked the smashing comeback of popular on-screen jodi of Disha and Nakuul who had earlier starred in Star Plus' popular show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaar Pyaara.

The viewers have showered Nakuul and Disha's jodi with the same amount of love and support once again in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Yesterday was Nakuul's birthday and his co-star Disha took to her Instagram to wish the actor.

Disha had shared a heartwarming selfie with Nakuul and her wish for him has a special connection with both their shows.

While Disha referred Nakuul as Adi and Mr. Kapoor while wishing, Nakuul thanked his sweet co-star in his own way.

Nakuul has now got a very beautiful nickname for Disha and we can't stop awwing.

Take a look:

Nakuul calls Disha 'Eternal Heroine' as he thanks her for the heartwarming birthday wish.

Well, these two are definitely giving us major co-star goals.

What's your take on Nakuul's beautiful nickname for his co-star Disha? Tell us in the comments.

