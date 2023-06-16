Wow! Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar paid homage to the OG Ram and Priya in this hilarious way, find out how

MUMBAI : Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances were winning the hearts of viewers.

Now, after a terrific run of season 1 and season 2, the show is back with another mindblowing season and fans are unable to contain their excitement because RaYa is back! Yes, you read that right. Ram and Priya are back for season 3, but with a twist.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul fame Ayush Srivastava bags Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

The new season revolves around same names, but a different vibe and a totally different cast.

Ram and Priya’s chemistry in this season is fresh, more fun and the dialogues are just too good. The show has taken on a fun new take with new actors and more.

The banters between Ram and Priya are iconic and in a recent episode, the two paid homage to the OG Ram and Priya, aka Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the show.

The scene has left fans in splits of laughter.

Check out the clip here:

Meanwhile on the show, Ram and Priya are going to get married in the show to make Ram’s mother happy.

In the show, we also saw Priya bringing in a contract as well and suggesting Ram that they should get contractually married.

Yuvraj is jealous of Priya and Ram and when he finds out about the contract, he decides to expose it in front of everyone at Ram and Priya’s engagement.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more episodes!

ALSO READ:Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3: Exclusive! Yuvraj’s sinister plan to expose the truth of Ram and Priya’s relationship at their engagement