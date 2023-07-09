Wow! Naveen Sen’s sends warm wishes for his beloved fans on the joyous occasion of Janmashtami

Actor Naveen Sen spoke with Tellychakkar about the joyous occasion and expressed his best wishes to his fans. He was spotted spending the festival with his family at home last night.
Naveen

MUMBAI: Janmashtami is joyously celebrated to honour the birth of Lord Krishna. This festival is embraced by people worldwide, each observing it uniquely.  TV artists provide glimpses into the festivities and send warm wishes to their fans. 

Actor Nivaan Sen – earlier known by the name Naveen Sen – came into the television industry as a contestant in Zee Cinestars Ki Khoj and won an award too.

Also read: "I want to break the myth of a villain" Navin Sen

Later, he went on to be a part of successful shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasturi, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Ssshhhh Phir Koii Hain, Khote Sikke, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and many more. Nivaan Sen also runs a Production house, ‘Urban Boat Films’.  

Actor Naveen Sen spoke with Tellychakkar about the joyous occasion and expressed his best wishes to his fans. He was spotted spending the festival with his family at home last night.

He was wearing a peach-colored jacket over a kurta and pants when he was seen accompanied by Neelu Mahadur, his loving wife who is an accountant by profession.

She wore a stunning dress with a wine-hue blossoms motif. Both appeared stunning in their ethnic attire. One of the images show the entire puja of Lord Krishna, complete with flowers, sweets, and other celebratory decorations.

He wrote, “Jai Shree Krishna, Cheers to Janmashtami. The only thing I pray to God for is that Lord Krishna will bless us and make our lives full of love and happiness.”

 

Sen was a cast member of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, however, he left the program when his track didn't turn out as he had hoped.

Also read: TV actors’ Janmashtami celebrations in their hometowns!

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

