WOW: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma receive a hearty welcome with a CAKE CUTTING ceremony on the sets of Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!

MUMBAI: Actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma tied the knot recently.

The two met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and could not have enough of each other. Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha graced their ceremony giving them a hearty surprise. Well, now the two received a warm welcome on the sets of the show.

(Also Read: OMG! This is why Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh won't be attending Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's wedding)

A small celebration took place on the sets for Aishwarya and Neil. They cut the cake and posed for the pictures along with the whole cast and crew.

Neil shared pictures from the celebration in his latest Instagram post and wrote a thanking note for the team. He wrote, “Thank you so much my cast and crew of #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin for all the love showered on @aisharma812 and me. My family was so happy to be a part of this celebration on set ”

The newlyweds were overwhelmed by the gesture of their show’s team. They gleam with happiness in the pictures. While Neil is seen in olive green semi-formals, Aishwarya looks beautiful in a yellow and green sari.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! #NeilKiAish: BTown's Diva Rekha graces Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's Reception in Mumbai; Aishwarya's reaction is UNMISSABLE!)

CREDIT: TOI