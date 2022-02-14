WOW: Nepali fan gets Shehnaaz Gill’s name tattooed on her NECKLINE!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has made a special place for herself, not only in the industry but in the hearts of her fans too.

Shehnaaz Gill has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment world. The actress, singer, model and performer has garnered a fandom like no other. She has been garnering immense love and praises from fans and the fraternity ever since her Bigg Boss 13 stint. Over the little time of her being in the industry, Shehnaaz has become one of the most loved celebrities on TV. Along with this, she has made a special place in everyone’s hearts and has succeeded in taking a special spot on social media too.

The actress, who enjoys a massive fan following, has become one of the most trending celebrities on Twitter.

Recently, a fan of Shehnaaz Gill took everyone by surprise when she shared a video of getting her name tattooed, right below her neckline. This video was posted on Twitter and captioned as “I promise to love you forever @ishehnaaz_gill Hamesa support karungi AAJ life time k Liye tumara name likh Liya #ShehnaazGill ye name #BB13 se suru huwa thaa or ab Meri jindagi ban gayi hai tumari Nepali fan....... Queen SANA#ShehnaazinsKiShehnaaz”

Now isn’t that sweet?

