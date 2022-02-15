Wow! Netizens celebrate the win of Late actor Siddarth Shukla as today completes two years of his historic win at Bigg Boss Season 15

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla has acted in many television soaps. He was already a popular celebrity, but Bigg Boss 13 escalated his popularity to another level. He has a massive fan following.

He was one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one, the actor left his mark.

He raised to fame with his performance as Shivraj Shekhar in the popular television serial Balika Vadhu, and prior to Bigg Boss, he was seen in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

He debuted in Bollywood with the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania alongside Alia Bhatt and Varan Dhawan. The movie was produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Unfortunately, the actor passed away last year as he suffered a sudden heart attack and the news took his fans by surprise.

Two years back the actor participated in the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 and he was one of the most loved and celebrated contestant on the show and till now they remember him.

Today, was the day when he was declared as the winner of the show and the fans are missing him and have said that there can be no one like him ever in the history of Bigg Boss and that he had so much to deliver but life was unfair to him.

In the Bigg Boss house, he had grabbed the headlines for his fights with Asim and his love story with Shehnaaz, fans feel their pair was so genuine that was filled with lots of love and care.

The fans feel that this day when the actor won the trophy is a memorable day for them as they feel he is only one tiger of Bigg Boss and no one can touch his success.

