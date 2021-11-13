WOW: Netizens mesmerized as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress Sonalika Joshi aka Madhavi Bhide pulls an ‘UMRAO JAAN’ on achieving a new feat!

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most love shows on television and so are the characters and the actors who essay the roles.

One of the most prominent characters is Mrs. Bhide, which is enacted by Sonalika Joshi.

Joshi is quite active on social media. The actress has been sharing glimpses from her life with her fans on Instagram. Often her posts include her family members and BTS pictures from the popular show. Now the actress has reached a new milestone on the photo-sharing app.

Sonalika Joshi has crossed 500 K followers on Instagram, and the overjoyed TMKOC actress took to her social media account to thank her fans in a special way. Dressed up in a yellow suit with heavy jewellery, Sonalika danced to Rekha’s popular number from Umrao Jaan ‘In Ankhon Ki Masti’.

Needless to say, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sonalika Joshi looked radiant in the outfit and made a high bun. She shared a video with a caption that read, “So very THANKFUL, incredibly GRATEFUL, unbelievably BLESSED.” She added, “500 K ki khushi. Thank you so much for your love.”

Now isn’t that great! We wish Sonalika hearties congratulations on achieving a new feat!

CREDIT: Koimoi