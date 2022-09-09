Wow! Newest Naagin Amandeep Sidhu recreates the iconic dialogue of Kareena Kapoor Khan! And you can’t miss it!

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons.

Fans have showered a lot of love on the show and, as we reported earlier, the show has taken a leap. Well, before the leap, we saw a 360-degree twist in the show as it was shown that Mehek died as she fell from the snow-clad cliff in the presence of Pratha. And later, we witnessed a reunion moment between Pratha and her daughter at the professor’s house, and then Shakti reached the professor’s house and tried to kill Pratha’s daughter. Also, we saw that Shakti tried to be physically close to Pratha when Rishabh was unconscious during the Kedarnath attack.

ALSO READ: Must Read! Anupamaa tops the Rating Chart, it is followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

After the leap, we saw the entry of Amandeep Sidhu who plays the role of the new Naagin in the show Naagin 6. Fans have showered a lot of love on Amandeep for her journey.

Amandeep is very active on social media and often takes time to share a lot of on-set shenanigans and fun behind-the-scenes footage from the sets of the show. She also sometimes gives us a sneak peek into the upcoming track of the show.

Recently, she took to Instagram to recreate a very popular Kareena Kapoor Khan moment from K3G. The video is all sorts of fabulous, take a look:

Amandeep has now cemented herself as a very popular actor in the entertainment world. After beginning her career as a model, Amandeep entered the television industry with the role of Purva Sinha in Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai. As Kanchan Khanna in Tantra, she played a negative lead.

As Mahi Arora in the Zee TV series Teri Meri Ikk Jindri opposite Adhvik Mahajan, she made her breakthrough in her career in 2021. She also played the role of Mannat Kaur Dhillon opposite Gaurav Bajaj in the revamped version of the show Choti Sarrdaarni beginning in April 2022.



In August 2022, she joined the highly coveted Balaji show Naagin 6, as Anmol Gujral.

Are you excited to see more of Amandeep’s recreations? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: Naagin 6: OMG! Netizens criticize Amandep Sidhu’s look; says “Naya look nahi diya gaya hai”



