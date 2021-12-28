WOW! Newlyweds Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma head off for their honeymoon ahead of the New Year

MUMBAI: Television's most popular and loved couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma got married about a month ago in a lavish ceremony in the actress' hometown.

The duo hosted a star-studded reception for their industry friends in Mumbai which was also attended by Bollywood's eternal diva Rekha.

Ever since then, Neil and Aishwarya are enjoying their married life to the fullest.

The duo never fails to delight everyone with their cute PDA moments.

Aishwarya and Neil's Instagram is filled with beautiful pictures from the special moments of their lives.

And now, the newlyweds have jetted off for their honeymoon ahead of the New Year.

Neil and Aishwarya have chosen one of the most beautiful and royal destinations in the country to spend some great time together.

The duo is having the time of their lives at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan and we are expecting some beautiful pictures from Neil and Aishwarya's first trip together as husband and wife.

Take a look:

Neil and Aishwarya met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and fell in love.

The duo announced their relationship this year in January and got married after a few months on 30th November.

