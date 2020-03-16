Wow! Nikki Tamboli flaunts hot and sexy yellow saree in her recent Instagram post, See pics

From music videos to Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nikki has had a lot on her plate and is now waiting to make her Bollywood debut

Nikki

MUMBAI: Nikki Tamboli knows how to make a statement with her style. Her Instagram account is regularly updated with sultry and sensual photographs. She was just photographed in an absolutely gorgeous saree and the photos are unmissable.

Nikki Tamboli could be seen donning a gorgeous saree with a contemporary flair. The saree is a stunning colour, and the blouse is patterned.

Also Read: Amazing! Meet Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli’s ‘Someone Special’ in her latest Instagram post

On Instagram, Nikki Tamboli posted a number of images that quickly went viral.

Nikki Tamboli is sporting a nude lip shade, a beautiful base, and some blush. Nikki Tamboli is striking some sensual poses in the photos she uploaded on Instagram.

Also Read: Revealed! Nikki Tamboli finally breaks her silence on refusing to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Nikki Tamboli's hair is done in waves to perfectly complement her outfit.

Fans commented on the post with several compliments for Nikki.   Numerous people used multiple emojis and called her hot and sexy.

After her successful stint on Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli is flooded with work. From music videos to Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nikki has had a lot on her plate. She is now waiting to make her Bollywood debut.

