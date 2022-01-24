WOW! Nima Aka Surabhi Das channels her inner Kareena Kapoor, copies this Iconic ‘Jab we Met’ scene!

MUMBAI: Nima Denzognpa is a story of a girl from Sikkim who falls in love with a guy and moves to a different state to be with him.

After a 20 year leap, Many things have happened, the daughters have now grown up and to living ther lives. Because a lot of things Suresh has confessed his feelings for Nima.

In addition to playing the titular character, Surabhi Das is an active social media star and even documents her life via vlogs on social media.

There may be a twist to the current high tension drama in the show where Suresh confessed his feelings for Nima, but they have not yet decided to get married.But its the behind the scenes that is getting fans excited.

Surabhi's latest post on Instagram dressed a dulhan is making fans really excited for the upcoming track, Also because she reenacts the iconic Kareena Kapoor dialogue from ‘Jab We Met’ where she talks about running away.

Take a look at the post here:

As we reported earlier, Nima is dressed up as a bride. Does this mean Suresh and Nima are getting married or is this just for a flashback sequence? Well, we don't know that yet but people are loving this ‘Geet’ avatar of Nima.

Meanwhile on the show, we see that it is finally Paras and Manya’s Wedding Festivities time even though Nima’s identity as Manya’s Mother is not revealed to all. Nima Attends the wedding as a Servant of the Goenka house.

As the festivities are happening Suresh and Nima are both standing at the back because of which Nima really can’t see, Suresh asks her to go a little ahead for a better view.

As Nima is going forward, she accidentally steps on Rani Chachi’s foot because Rani is angry and starts screaming at Nima and demanding her, saying that she should behave like a Servant and not a family member.

To which Manya speaks up for Nima and asks everybody to stop.

The Goenka’s are stunned.

Will the truth about Nima and Manya’s Relationship come out?

