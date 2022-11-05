Wow! Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’ Aneri Vajani, Mohsin Khan and Vibhu Raghave celebrated seven years of their friendship; Mohsin shares a glimpse of their reunion

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Nisha Aur Uske Cousins was one of the most popular romantic drama television series which aired on Star Plus from 18 August 2014.

The show starred Aneri Vajani, Mohsin Khan, Taher Shabbir, and Mishkat Varma as leads.

The story revolved around the relationship between seven cousins residing in the Jaipur city of Rajasthan and focused on the family disputes caused by the difference of opinions due to generation gaps.

The show went off the air on 27 June 2015 and fans are hoping for them to get back again with a season 2.

Along with the lead actors, Vibhu K Raghave was also one of the stars who played the role of Saurav Jain, Nisha’s best friend.

But here in this piece, we bring to you glimpse of the cute reunion of Moshin Khan, Vibhu K Raghave and Aneri Vajani who played the roles of Nisha Gangwal-Lakshmi, Saurav and Ritesh in the show. They celebrated their seven years of friendship.

Mohsin took to his social media story to share his happiness with his fans. He captioned it as, “7 years the bond is still same”

He uploaded the before and after kind of picture wherein they were looking very cool yet cute.

Have a look at the glimpse.

On the work front, Aneri is doing a fab job in Anupamaa as Malvika aka Mukku while Mohsin was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and in some music videos.

