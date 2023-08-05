WOW! Before Niti Taylor, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Randeep Rai romanced these television divas in his previous shows

Randeep has always been amazing and his on-screen chemistry with co-stars and has been well-appreciated by the fans.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 07:15
Randeep Rai

MUMBAI:  Randeep Rai is ruling several hearts with his stellar performance as Raghav in Sony TV's popular drama series, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Randeep, along with Niti Taylor and Pooja Banerjee was roped in to play the lead role post the leap in the show. 

The viewers are in love with the trio's on-screen camaraderie. 

Well, Randeep has always been amazing and his on-screen chemistry with co-stars has been well-appreciated by fans. 

Fans love his camaraderie with both Pooja and Niti in the show. 

So, let's take a look at the actresses whom Randeep romanced in his previous shows before Niti. 

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Woah! Pihu and Prachi to expose Sid?

1. Saanvi Talwar

The handsome hunk romanced Saanvi in the show O Gujariya. Fans were in love with their on-screen chemistry. 

2. Prachi Tehlan 

Randeep was seen opposite Prachi in the popular show Diya Aur Baati Hum. The viewers loved their on-screen jodi. 

3. Ashi Singh

The hottie was paired with Ashi in the show Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai. Randeep and Ashi's jodi became a huge hit. Fans still remember them and wish to watch them together. 

4. Balika Vadhu 2

After delivering several hit shows, Randeep got a chance to be a part of Colors hit social drama series Balika Vadhu's second season. The actor was paired opposite TV hottie, Shivangi Joshi. The duo were loved for their on-screen chemistry. 

So, which Jodi did you like the most? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ:Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Oh No! Kapil will be shocked to hear from Josh that Raghav is getting together with Prachi again

Randeep Rai Shivangi Joshi Niti Taylor Pooja Banerjee Ashi Singh Saanvi Talwar Prachi Tehlan Balika Vadhu 2 eh unn dinon ki baat hai Diya Aur Baati Hum O Gujariya Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 TellyChakkar
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 07:15

