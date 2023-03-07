WOW! Not Savi and Ishaan but fans have found a new IT couple on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Find out who?

MUMBAI : With its emotional twists, intense character relationships, and powerful performances, "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein" explores the depths of human emotions and showcases the complexities of relationships in a captivating and relatable manner, keeping viewers hooked and eager for more.

Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, Sumit Singh, and Abhishek Kumar have been roped in for the show to play the leads.

The promo for the generation leap has finally been released and the iconic Rekha Ji introduces the cast

Bhavika Sharma will be seen playing the role of Savi Virat Chavan. The show has already taken the leap and the audiences are loving the new cast and the story, but they also miss Sairat, but that chapter has come to an end, and even though we know that eventually Ishaan and Savi will get together, Ishaan and Reeva’s chemistry has been a surprise for the fans. And they have taken to Twitter to share their reactions, and we have compiled them right here for you:

Ishaan - As a managing director, I have a problem if my student stays here but I don’t have a problem as you are my childhood friend @shaktiarora



The way they are seeing each other#ShaktiArora #SumitSingh #IshVa#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/SNXB4zPZDm — Shakti as Ishaan (@Ishaan_Shakti) July 2, 2023

Many fans have even compared the two’s beginning to that of Paakhi and Virat and have drawn comparisons to how similar the story starts with Savi and Ishaan to that of Sai and Virat.

