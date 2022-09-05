WOW! From owing a fleet of cars to a classy abode, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Disha Parmar's life is a luxurious one

MUMBAI: Disha Parmar is currently seen as Priya Ram Kapoor in Sony TV's hit drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actress made a comeback with Ekta Kapoor's hit show's second season and the viewers have simply loved it.

Well, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is special for the viewers for another reason as it marked the reunion of Disha and Nakuul Mehta who had earlier starred in Star Plus' Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

And now, Disha has become a household name and she is simply being lauded for her fine performance.

Well, apart from showcasing her professional life on social media, we have often seen Disha sharing some great personal life moments with her fans on Instagram.

Disha enjoys a luxurious lifestyle and her social media account is proof.

We all know that the actress is married to ace singer Rahul vaidya.

The duo was dating for a long time before they took wedding vows last year in a grand ceremony in Mumbai.

So, let's take a look Disha's lavish lifestyle:

The couple who tied the knot at a five-star hotel in Mumbai reportedly spent crores for the big day.

Disha and Rahul donned ace fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's designer wears for their wedding day.

The wedding was followed by a series of functions which saw many popular names in the TV world.

Disha was born in Delhi and did her schooling there itself.

She started her career as a model and made her small screen debut at the age of 17.

She rose to fame with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

The actress was never embroiled in any controversies throughout her career till date.

However, the actress gained attention for dating Rahul Vaidya till the time the couple did not make it official.

Disha's popularity remained intact even though she did selected shows on TV.

She is now getting paid a whopping amount per episode for her current show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Reportedly, Disha earns a good amount of money through her social media as well.

Disha's net worth is definitely in crores especially after marrying Rahul.

The actress resides with her husband Rahul in a plush apartment on a high rise in Mumbai.

Disha has shared several pictures of the same on her social media account.

The apartment is quite expensive and worth crores.

The actress also owns a luxurious collection of cars. Disha recently gifted herself a luxurious Audi which cost a bomb.

