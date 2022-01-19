WOW! Pandya Store fame Simran Budharup aka Rishita's new Durga Chandi Avatar comes with these super moves; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: Simran Budharup has become a household name for her role Rishita Pandya in Star Plus' popular drama series Pandya Store.

The actress is being loved for her stellar performance in the show and also her on-screen jodi with Akshay Kharodia who plays the role of Dev is being loved by the viewers.

We have seen how Rishita's character has evolved a lot over time and the viewers saw her in a lot of different shades.

We exclusively updated that Rishita dons the new avatar of Police Inspector Durga Chandi to bring proof to save Shiva and find the truth behind Anita and Kamini's alliance.

Suman goes to Prafulla's place and unties Anita and asks her to come to the police station. At first, Anita acts mad but Suman plants a tight slap on her face.

Rishita enters as Durga Chandi and arrests Anita. She pulls her on the streets and brings her to the police station to bail out Shiva.

And now, it seems Simran aka Rishita has taken her on-screen character too seriously and she is showing the same swag off-screen as well.

A reel shared by Simran shows how he is acing the summersault and we can't get enough of her perfection.

Take a look:

What is your take on Simran's Dabangg avatar? Tell us in the comments.

