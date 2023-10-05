Wow! Pandya Store's Akshay Kharodia sets off on a spiritual journey; to visit 108 temples in 2 years

Akshay Kharodia is a talented actor and most famous for his role as Dev Pandya in StarPlus’s Pandya Store and has been part of many music videos like Tere Layi, Coffee Shop among others.
Akshay Kharodia sets off on a spiritual journey

Akshay is a staunch Hindu and believer in the Hindu mythology. He proved this when recently he celebrated his daughter Ruhi's birthday at the 5000-year-old Gopeshwar Temple in Badrinath. He even celebrated his own birthday at Jaipur in a holy temple with his family.

Also Read- Exclusive! "We gather in my and Mohit’s room and we have lunch together and keep our phones aside," says Pandya Store's Dev aka Akshay Kharodia as he talks about his show, his bond with co-stars and more

Akshay is a staunch Hindu and believer in the Hindu mythology. He proved this when recently he celebrated his daughter Ruhi’s birthday at the 5000-year-old Gopeshwar Temple in Badrinath. He even celebrated his own birthday at Jaipur in a holy temple with his family.

Looks like Akshay is well connected to his roots and is on a spiritual journey of sorts. Akshay has now announced that he will be paying a visit to 108 temples across India in a span of 2 years. The actor has already begun his Dharam Yatra and posted details of the same on his social media page.


Fans have poured in their good wishes and love to the actor on his powerful spiritual journey.

Also Read- Adorable! Pandya Store fame Kanwar Dhillon’s This gesture for Alice Kaushik will leave you swooning, check out

Akshay is surely an inspiration to many, especially the youth of the country.

What do you think of Akshay’s initiative?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

