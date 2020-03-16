Wow! Pandya Store's cast having a gala time, Check out who all were invited!

Dhara and Rishita unite in love but Kamini is not ready to see the same and hence she plots the next twist to ruin Dhara's image in front of Rishita
Mon, 05/30/2022
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

Also read  Pandya Store: Emotional! Teary Rishita hugs Dhara, while evil Kamini plots new game to ruin their relation

In this video, we see that the entire cast of the Pandya store is having a gala time having fun feasting on delicacies. They are thankful for the costar Krish, aka Mohit, who hosted a lovely treat for them. Take a look at the video to see how excited the entire team is! 

Check out the video   

11

Also read  EXCLUSIVE! Pandyas give a grand welcome to Dev and Rishita; Suman's health marks improvement with their return in StarPlus' Pandya Store

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Dhara and Rishita unite in love but Kamini is not ready to see the same and hence she plots the next twist to ruin Dhara's image in front of Rishita as Kamini is not going to let Rishita and Dev return back to Pandya House.

It would be highly interesting to see what happens next on the show.

Mon, 05/30/2022

Latest Video