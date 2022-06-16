WOW! Pandya Store's Dev and Rishita dance their heart out for this reason; Deets inside

WOW! Pandya Store's Dev and Rishita dances their heart out for this reason, Deet inside

Mumbai: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite. 

Pandya show's one of the favorite pairs Dev and Rishita played by actors Akshay Kharodia and Simran Budharup are dancing their heart out on the popular song from the movie Chillar Party to fade away their blues. Fans love their energy and enthusiasm take a look at their amazing moves in this video.

Meanwhile in the show, Shiva, however, is saved by some villagers and was only injured during the accident. However, the daughter of the Village’s head is quite taken by Shiva and falls in love with him. The other villagers learn about this and keep him well.

Further, they keep him captive and force him to marry the head’s daughter in order to fulfill her wish.

What will happen next?

Will Shiva re-marry?

Latest Video