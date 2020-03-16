WOW! Pandya Store's Rishita aka Simran Budharup shares major twist in the upcoming track, Check out

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

Rishita aka Simran Budharup has again caught her co-stars doing some funny reel. As we can see Shiny aka Dhara is taking a video of Akshay aka Dev and Pallavi aka Mami dancing together. Take a look at this amazing video.

Check out the video

In the upcoming episode, two government officers will come to Pandya house and tell Raavi that the government has ordered to distribute the compensation money.

They will say that they have proof for Shiva’s death and will give Raavi a cheque of ten lakhs and leave.

Raavi breaks down even more and will cry out leaving everyone shocked.

Rumours are that Raavi will use the money to renovate the Pandya Store as it was Shiva’s last wish.

Will Raavi come to know that Shiva is not dead?

