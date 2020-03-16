WOW! Pandya Store's Rishita aka Simran Budharup shares major twist in the upcoming track, Check out

Raavi breaks down even more and will cry out leaving everyone shocked.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 16:44
WOW! Pandya Store's Rishita aka Simran Budharup shares major twist in the upcoming track, Check out

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite. 

Also read  Amazing! Pandya Store Vs Imlie ? Check out who will win the competition

Rishita aka Simran Budharup has again caught her co-stars doing some funny reel. As we can see  Shiny aka Dhara is taking a video of Akshay aka Dev and Pallavi aka Mami dancing together.  Take  a look at this amazing video. 

Check out the video

Also read WOW! Here's how ShiVi's lovestory began in Pandya Store, Deets insid

In the upcoming episode, two government officers will come to Pandya house and tell Raavi that the government has ordered to distribute the compensation money.

They will say that they have proof for Shiva’s death and will give Raavi a cheque of ten lakhs and leave.

Raavi breaks down even more and will cry out leaving everyone shocked.

Rumours are that Raavi will use the money to renovate the Pandya Store as it was Shiva’s last wish.

Will Raavi come to know that Shiva is not dead?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiny Doshi Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup Akshay Kharodia Mohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 16:44

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! 'The elders must bring AbhiRa together this time' Netizens share their views on the current track of Sawan Milni in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Wow! Gautam Vig looks super hot donning blazers
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read https://www.tellychakkar....
Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Trap Alert! Agastya gets trapped, Pakhi misunderstands
Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, is gaining a lot of...
Anupamaa: Tragedy! Anupamaa gets accused of Kinjal miscarriage
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Kundali Bhagya: Anger! Anjali to investigate Arjun's deadly accident; will she target the Luthras?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all about cheating and backstabbing each other
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular shows on small screens.  The viewers have...
Recent Stories
Excitement! Amitabh Bachchan shares a cryptic post, fans speculate a sequel to Don 2
Excitement! Amitabh Bachchan shares a cryptic post, fans speculate a sequel to Don 2
Latest Video