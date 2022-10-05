WOW! Paras Kanlawat aka Samar reveals the most dedicated person on the sets of Anupamaa

Anupama is left restless as she knows that Vanraj will do some drama and she doesn't want it. Anuj and Vanraj face off may get chaotic and Anupama knows it too well and here everything is changing.
Paras Kanlawat

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to family equations.      

In this video we see that  Paras aka Samar has caught Jasveer Kaur who plays the charcter Devika Mehta in the show and is standing in the queue for relishing the south indian popular delicacy dosa. On noticing Paras shooting her she give the most relatable statements ever. Check out the hilarious video to see her reaction.  

Check out the video  

Meanwhile in the show we see that Anupama is left restless as she knows that Vanraj will do some drama and she doesn't want it. 

Anuj and Vanraj face off may get chaotic and Anupama knows it too well and here everything is changing. 

It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show. 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 13:35

Latest Video